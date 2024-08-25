NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
LA Clippers
Grade C+
Losing a player as talented as Paul George is never going to be considered a good offseason. The LA Clippers started on the wrong foot to begin the summer. But adding injury to insult, the Clippers had the perfect chance to pivot toward a rebuild and didn't take it. Instead, the Clippers tried to retool the roster in a way that the team could still compete in the Western Conference. However, that could end up being a big mistake. In theory, it seems like a solid move. However, I find it hard to believe a Clippers team led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard is going to be able to make much of a move up the West standings at this point in their careers, much less with the players the front office surrounded them with.
After losing PG, the Clippers went to work to sign Kevin Porter Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Mo Bamba. If LA is expecting this retooled supporting cast to help fill the void of PG, they have another thing coming.
I'm not really sure what the Clippers thought was going to happen this offseason but it's clear they weren't truly prepared for it.