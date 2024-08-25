NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Los Angeles Lakers
Grade: F
As much as I don't want to be critical about the Los Angeles Lakers because they still have two top 10 players on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, I can't help but feel as if this team did falter greatly this offseason. Full disclosure, there are still a few weeks left before the start of NBA training camps. Is it feasible that the Lakers could end up making an impactful move before then? Absolutely. However, at this point, I believe that the Lakers front office is going to want to continue to be patient until they see how this year's trade market develops.
Because of that, I do believe that the Lakers have to be considered one of the most disappointing teams from the offseason. With the way this team has performed each of the last two seasons, it's impossible to not believe that a big move was necessary this summer.
While an idea target may never have materialized for the team, the fact that they're going to enter this season with essentially the same exact roster as last year has to be considered as a huge disappointment.