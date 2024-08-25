NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Memphis Grizzlies
Grade: B
Heading into an offseason without a ton of flexibility, it's hard to be all that critical of the Memphis Grizzlies. The two big moves that they made this summer revolved around re-signing Luke Kennard and then drafting Zach Edey with their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Considering the Grizzlies essentially had a lost season a year ago, it wasn't that shocking to see this team keep the status quo heading into this season. The front office clearly believes in this team's build and wants to see them on the floor together this year before making any huge changes in the future. That's completely fair.
I do have concerns about their sole addition being Edey. While the Grizzlies did have a hole at the center position after moving on from Steven Adams, I'm not sure if Edey is the long-term answer the Grizzlies are hoping he is.
In theory, he should be a good fit next to Ja Morant as a rim-running and protector. But there's no guarantee he'll be ready to play big minutes right away for the Grizzlies.