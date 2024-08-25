NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Miami Heat
Grade: F
Like a few other teams heading into this offseason, the Miami Heat were one team that also desperately needed to shake up their roster. After their core has grown stale over the last couple of seasons, even despite an unlikely run to the NBA Finals two years ago, the fact that the Heat decided to stand pat has to be considered a failure this offseason. Sure, the addition of Kel'el Ware via the NBA Draft looks like a good move, but I can't assume he's going to play a huge role for the team this season. That's simply not fair to him as he enters his rookie season.
Maybe Jimmy Butler ends up having a career year in what is the final year of his contract with the team, but as he continues to age, I'm not sure how likely that would even be. Tyler Herro is still an odd fit on the team who is playing out of position and while Bam Adebayo continues to improve, he desperately needs help on the perimeter.
It's hard to be excited about the Heat heading into the season and after not making any big moves this summer, you'll have to imagine that another disappointing year is likely on the horizon for the franchise.