NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Milwaukee Bucks
Grade: B+
After making their big move last offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't have a ton of options heading into this summer. They're clearly all-in on the Damian Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo experiment and it would be foolish to call it a failure after just one season. Even though the Bucks left much to be desired last year, losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for a second-straight season, there's hope this team can reemerge this season as a championship contender in the Eastern Conference.
This summer, the Bucks didn't make many moves. Of most significance, the Bucks added a solid backup point guard in Delon Wright, a quality 3-and-D wing in Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. While there are many that aren't in love with the move for GTJ, he's talented enough where you trust the gamble.
It's hard to be all that critical on the Bucks with the moves they made this offseason. However, I'm still not sure how confident the team should be heading into the start of the new year.