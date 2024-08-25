NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Grade: B+
After a surprisingly impressive run to the Western Conference Finals this past season, it was always going to be interesting to see how the Minnesota Timberwolves were going to approach the offseason. To say they were aggressive would be an overstatement. However, they did seem prepared to make upgrades to their roster. The biggest move that the Wolves made this summer revolved around trading up in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Rob Dillingham with the No. 8 overall pick.
While it may be a bit foolish to expect Dillingham to play a big role for the team this season, the hope is that he could develop into a capable rotation player for the Wolves. Ideally, Dillingham could be the sparkplug the Wolves have needed off the bench.
But, again, it's almost impossible to predict how ready Dillingham is for the NBA. On the surface, the Wolves did fine and should be ready for another strong season. Can they top last year? Who knows.