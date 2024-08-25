NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Boston Celtics
Grade: B+
Coming up there dominating run to the NBA Finals and securing the first NBA championship since the 2008 NBA season, the Boston Celtics didn't necessarily need to make man moves this offseason. With their core still under contract for the foreseeable future, the Celtics just needed to tweak a couple of things. And that's exactly what they did. One important goal they met this offseason was to lock up Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Jayson Tatum to long-term contract extensions with the team.
At least for the next 1-3 seasons, this team will be in a great position to add another NBA Championship of two. The one area in which I believe the Celtics could've done better was by adding to the frontcourt. With the injury to Kristaps Porzingis, there's a good chance he could miss the first half of this season.
Without much depth in the frontcourt, it remains to be seen how the Celtics will handle that challenge to start the year. In a vacuum though, there was little wrong the Celtics could do heading into the offseason.