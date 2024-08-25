NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
New York Knicks
Grade: A
After losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the New York Knicks entered the offseason in a desperate position to upgrade the roster. They had the assets and desire to make it happen - and that's exactly what they did. Before the NBA Draft, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets with a monster offer that centered around five future first-round picks. The Knicks acquire Bridges, who they hope can evolve into the final piece of their championship puzzle.
On the flip side, because of the team's acquisition of Bridges and then having to re-sign OG Anunoby, the Knicks did lose Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, this summer will be remembered as a good offseason for New York.
In the end, I couldn't give the Knicks a perfect A+ because they did end up losing a huge piece in Hartenstein. But that's part of doing business in the NBA. Still, this team is in great hands moving forward and they could be in a great position to win a championship this year.