NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Orlando Magic
Grade: A-
Heading into the NBA offseason, the Orlando Magic were identified as one team that could be quite aggressive. Being linked to a few big-name players, the Magic had the money to spend in an attempt to help the team take another step forward in their development. Signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets, the Magic will be adding a potential missing piece to their backcourt. A player who can do wonders on both ends of the floor, KCP will be an ideal fit next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Even though I do believe KCP is going to do wonders for the Magic this season, I'm not sure if I see eye-to-eye with the team regarding the decision to re-sign Jonathan Isaac. He hasn't been able to stay healthy for a consistent amount of time throughout his career and betting on that again seems a bit crazy. But, hey, it's not my money the Magic are throwing at Isaac.
In a vacuum, the Magic had a great offseason. They should be in for another eventful and memorable season as they continue to develop.