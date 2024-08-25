NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Philadelphia 76ers
Grade: A+
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the few teams who entered the offseason with a goal to drastically improve the roster. Even while there were concerning times at moments at the beginning of the offseason, the Sixers managed to pull off the unthinkable and signed Paul George away from the LA Clippers. Landing arguably the biggest fish of free agency, the Sixers are now in a great position to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks this season.
But their title chances didn't increase solely off the signing of PG. The Sixers made a couple of other interesting moves to improve the rest of the supporting cast around their big 3 of PG, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers also signed Caleb Martin away from the Miami Heat and brought in veteran guard Eric Gordon.
I'm not sure how much of a favorite the Sixers are going to be heading into next season but it's clear they are going to be a problem in the Eastern Conference. Solely based on talent, the Sixers are right there with any other team in the league.