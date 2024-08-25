NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Phoenix Suns
Grade: B+
Considering the little financial flexibility the Phoenix Suns had heading into the offseason, it's amazing the team still managed to improve their roster. And that's the biggest reason why I have to give the Suns a better grade than I imagined they would be getting before the summer began. Of note, the Suns added Tyus Jones and Monte Morris in free agency, drafted Ryan Dunn, and re-signed Royce O'Neale. Heading into the start of the season, the Suns are in a position to take a real step forward in the Western Conference.
The Suns had the top-tier talent already on the team; this summer, they've managed to continue to add to their supporting cast in a way where you can't help but wonder if this is the year where this team puts it all together. Somewhat of an afterthought in the Western Conference, the offseason this team had will get the Suns in the conversation to make some noise.
Whether they will remain healthy enough to truly stir things up remains to be seen, but there's no question this team improved this summer.