NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Sacramento Kings
Grade: B+
Taking a bit of a step back this past season, I'm not sure there were many who understood just how important of an offseason the Sacramento Kings were embarking on. Nevertheless, now that the summer has come and gone, it's safe to say that the Kings did fairly well in their quest to upgrade the roster. The Kings accomplished re-signing Malik Monk, which was a huge need for the team heading into the summer. Then, they made one of the other bigger splash moves by acquiring DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade.
It's unclear how great of a fit he'll end up being for the team but there's no question he should take some of the offensive pressure off of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. As a veteran scorer, he should be able to find a role on the team quickly.
There are still big questions about how far this core can go in the deep West but there's no question the moves the Kings made this offseason will put them in a great position to continue to take steps forward in their development as a franchise.