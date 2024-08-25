NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
San Antonio Spurs
Grade: B-
Over the last couple of weeks before the official start of the NBA offseason, there were many who were expecting the San Antonio Spurs to emerge as one of the more aggressive teams in the Western Conference. However, in the end, it wasn't the Spurs who tried to make a splash move. Instead, the Spurs continued to put one foot in front of the other as they took a patient approach to the offseason. The big move for the Spurs included signing Chris Paul (after he was waived by the Golden State Warriors) and then absorbing Harrison Barnes' contract in the sign-and-trade of DeMar DeRozan.
The Spurs also made a smart move in trading out of the No. 8 overall slot in the 2024 NBA Draft, shortly after selecting Stephon Castle with their first first-round picks. The Spurs made a few solid moves but it's hard to be all that exciting about the team from a non-Victor Wembanyama perspective.
San Antonio will likely be better this season but the lack of a big trade will keep this team out of the playoff picture for at least one more cycle.