NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Toronto Raptors
Grade: C+
I can't truly explain the Toronto Raptors' inactivity this offseason but I think I have some idea of why this team has decided to play the waiting game on pulling off any big moves - that's because the team doesn't really know what to expect from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett this season. On the one hand, they could emerge as one of the most dynamic duos in the Eastern Conference this season; that's the type of potential and pedigree they have. On the other, they could need another full year of development before they are in a position to get there.
In short, the Raptors don't want to entirely punt on the year with the off-chance that their dynamic duo takes a huge step this upcoming season. That's why the biggest move the Raptors made this offseason included re-signing Immanuel Quickley to a long-term extension. It was very much necessary and now the Raptors have their foundational core locked up.
Again, I don't know what to expect from the Raptors this season but there's at least a shot they end up regretting some of their inactivity from this offseason.