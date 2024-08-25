NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Utah Jazz
Grade: B-
The Utah Jazz are another team that didn't do much this offseason in terms of adding and improving their roster. You can bet this front office was working the phones in trying to land a supporting star for Lauri Markkanen but the right deal never arrived. Considering the Jazz locked up Markkanen for the foreseeable future, it's clear where their priorities are - they want to build a winner around their All-Star forward. Whether that will prove to be feasible or smart in any way remains to be seen. But at least that's the plan.
The marquee addition for the Jazz this summer was selecting Cody Williams with their No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. A player with the potential to be an intriguing two-way player down the road, Williams could prove to be another piece of their foundation moving forward.
Who knows how good the Jazz will end up being this season but it's pretty clear that's going to largely depend on how much of a step forward this young core ends up taking this season. At the same time, especially after signing Markkanen to the long-term extension, the Jazz could be a threat to make a big move at some point over the next few months.