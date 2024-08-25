NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Brooklyn Nets
Grade: B
The Brooklyn Nets entered the NBA offseason with a big decision to make regarding their future. Ultimately, the Nets decided to pivot toward a rebuild by trading Mikal Bridges for a collection of future first-round picks to the New York Knicks. The Nets may not be ready to compete this season but they're certainly set up for future success. While the Nets' future does appear to be bright, if they can use their future draft capital effectively, there are still questions about what the team will end up doing with the likes of Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Nets started their trek toward a rebuild but still very much have some unfinished business. That's the biggest reason I couldn't give this team a higher mark. Nevertheless, as the team continues to compile assets, it's hard not to love what the Nets are setting as a foundation.
If they manage to tank this season and land Cooper Flagg, I'd love this team's future even more. But that's a pipe dream scenario for the team heading into this season. We'll see how it all plays out for Brooklyn.