NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Charlotte Hornets
Grade: B
Looking back at the offseason that the Charlotte Hornets had, it's difficult to find any move that I particularly dislike. I'm not sure I see eye to eye with them in the decision to re-sign Miles Bridges, but that's another conversation for another day. The fact that the Hornets didn't go out and spend dumb money, however, is a good thing. This is a team that is still trying to establish the foundation for their future and that's what they continued to do this summer.
The Hornets made an intriguing selection with their first-round pick by taking Tidjane Salaun, a player who has a high ceiling and one who could pay dividends down the line. It could be a while before he becomes a consistent contributor for this team, but the Hornets had the right idea as they entered the NBA Draft.
It'll be interesting to see how this team looks heading into next season but if their young players continue to take steps forward in their development, this is a team that could be somewhat of a surprise dark horse as they attempt to break into the East playoff picture.