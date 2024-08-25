NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Chicago Bulls
Grade: C
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most polarizing teams over the last couple of seasons. However, it did seem as though they embraced a sort of retooling of the roster mindset this summer. It all started with the trade for Josh Giddey. The Bulls sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder straight up in exchange for Giddey. It may not have been the best value deal for Caruso but it is a good sign that the Bulls decided it was time to move on from their current build.
The team also decided to move on from DeMar DeRozan, sending him to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade deal toward the end of the free-agency frenzy.
However, I can't give the Bulls that high of a mark considering they did fail to trade Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Heading into the season, those two veteran players are going to cast a shadow on this locker room and they won't truly be ready to turn the page on the previous build until these two players are on new teams.