NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Grade: C+
After a somewhat slow end to their season in which they were nearly upset by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and then were rolled over by the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the offseason with the clear goal of getting Donovan Mitchell to sign a long-term contract extension with the team. Even though they managed to accomplish that this summer, the team did little to upgrade their roster. In fact, the argument could be made that the Cavs did nothing to upgrade this roster other than hiring a new head coach.
While Kenny Atkinson is a good coach, I'm not sure he's going to make the huge difference that perhaps the team needs him in order for them to emerge as an improved team this season. The Cavs did well by getting Mitchell to sign on the dotted line. However, there are still some big questions about this team moving forward.
If the Cavs aren't able to improve this season, frustration could begin to boil over in the front office. While it's good Cleveland managed to get Mitchell to commit long-term, it may mean nothing if they're still a middle-of-the-pack team in the East.