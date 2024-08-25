NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Denver Nuggets
Grade: C
Coming off a disappointing ending to their season, the Denver Nuggets entered the offseason with the goal of re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, after the Orlando Magic came with a strong free-agent offer, the Nuggets are left with a huge hole at the starting shooting guard position. Even though KCP is not one of the big names on the roster, his production and impact are certainly going to be missing.
The only other move of significance that the Nuggets made this offseason revolved around signing Russell Westbrook after he was traded to and then bought out by the Utah Jazz.
For as much respect that I have for Westbrook as a player, I'm not sure he's a great fit on the team, much less as a player who could help fill the void of KCP. Heading into this season, the Nuggets are betting on Christian Braun and Julian Strawther to make huge strides in their development. I'm not sure how smart of a bet that will end up being.