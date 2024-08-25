NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Detroit Pistons
Grade: D
Even though the Detroit Pistons made some questionable moves this summer, the real test for this team will come on the floor this year. If the Pistons' young core can't take a huge step forward this season, there will be even bigger questions surrounding this team heading into the next offseason. This summer, the Pistons didn't do much aside from overpaying Tobias Harris to sign with the team and then reaching for Ron Holland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Maybe that that's a move that ends up working out for the team, but considering where he was being mocked in the pre-draft process, this was considered one of the biggest reaches of this year's NBA Draft.
Heading into the season, if this young core does end up taking a make step forward this season, it will make their offseason moves much more manageable. But strictly from an offseason perspective, it's hard to be encouraged by anything the Pistons did this summer aside from locking up Cade Cunningham to a long-term extension.