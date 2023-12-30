NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
New Orleans Pelicans: Running it back and not making a move
The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty of young assets to package with manageable veteran contracts, so this would be the offseason where they make a big splash and fully commit to Zion, right? **buzzer noise** WRONG. This is the same Pelicans team that hasn't won a first-round playoff matchup since 2018 and has never been to the Western Conference Finals in team history.
Sometimes you have to fully commit like Toronto did in 2019 when it rented Kawhi Leonard out for a year to bring Toronto a championship. The Pelicans should very much regret an offseason of complacency. The Pelicans have enough star-powered complimentary parts to be a real force if they were given a big offseason move.
New York Knicks: Not bringing in a superstar in the offseason
These are the New York Knicks. They play in the Mecca that is the Madison Square Garden and they are coming off a Game 6, second-round loss to the Miami Heat last postseason. They were tied to almost every star this offseason, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williams, Zach LaVine, and others (Trae Young??).
The Knicks chose not to make a big splash and added complimentary pieces around what they already had instead. The Knicks are fully in the playoff picture right now, but with a previous move for a superstar, they could have brought the gift of being a top 3 seed in the East and a championship favorite.