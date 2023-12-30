NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
Oklahoma City Thunder: Not cashing in on assets
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a good thing going and their offseason was a big success. In the case of nit-picking, we once again find ourselves here, and for the simple sake of you can't physically keep all the players that they'll be able to draft over the next five years, with their trove of picks, they should have cashed in on their assets and made a larger move. The team is humming right now, but imagine if they landed Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby in the offseason.
They'd both be tremendous fits on this team. You never want to waste draft picks, Sam Presti covets these picks for a reason. However, you'll have to offload most of them regardless, so you might as well make a move with them now and give yourself time to try to put it together.
Orlando Magic: Selecting Jett Howard with the 11th pick in the draft
There has to be at least a little regret in the Orlando Magic's decision to select Jett Howard with the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. For now, it doesn't appear as if it was the right selection.
Dereck Lively II, Jordan Hawkins, Keyonte George, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Brandin Podziemski are a few rookies taken shortly after Howard, all of whom could have provided better value with the 11th pick than Howard.