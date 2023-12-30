NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
San Antonio Spurs: Re-signing Devin Vassell to a 5-year, $135M contract extension
The San Antonio Spurs are another team that had a good offseason, one filled with smart and calculated moves. By default, we are going with the contract extension of Devin Vassell. It's just a lot of money and a lot of years for a player who hasn't proven he can help his team win.
This is very similar to the Jaden McDaniels slide from earlier, but at least Vassell has shown both defensive and offensive prowess. I am a fan of Vassell's and his extension inclusion here is almost by default. But, this is the exercise and I'm sorry to say, Devin's contract extension is the most regrettable move made by the Spurs this offseason.
Toronto Raptors: Not blowing it up
The Toronto Raptors seemingly could have made a multitude of moves this offseason involving their stars. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were ripe for the taking. Yet, a couple of months later, the Raptors are well out of the playoff picture and Siakam and Anunoby are still on the roster. Why did the Raptors insist on running it back and not blow up the roster?
They haven't been all that competitive since their 2019 Finals run. Right now, especially with the uncertainty that possibly awaits during the offseason, the Raptors have to be second-guessing their entire strategy from the offseason.