NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
Brooklyn Nets: Not packaging their 2 first-round picks to move up in the draft
The Brooklyn Nets held on to both of their first-round picks this past draft, holding the 21st and 22nd picks. The three rookies who were drafted immediately ahead of Noah Clowney (21st pick) and Dariq Whitehead (22nd pick) were 18: Jaime Jaquez Jr., 19: Brandin Podziemski, 20: Cam Whitmore.
For a Nets team looking to re-brand after the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden debacle, moving up even 1 or 2 picks could have easily changed this team's fortunes. Who knows how far they could have moved up, but keeping the two instead of making a move up is being sent back with non-prepaid postage.
Charlotte Hornets: Letting Kelly Oubre Jr. walk for nothing
There's an argument to go with P.J. Washington's contract extension here, but young 20-some-odd-year-old forwards making $15M annually for producing above-average stats is not that regrettable. What should be considered regrettable is letting Kelly Oubre Jr. go to the Philadelphia 76ers for absolutely nothing.
Coming off of a career-high in points per game with 20.3, Oubre Jr. should have had some value. Instead, he ends up in Philly, signed with their mid-level exception, and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. That's a tough one to swallow for the Hornets.