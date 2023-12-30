NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
Dallas Mavericks: Sign Grant Williams to a 4-year, $54M contract
Grant Williams was supposed to be the low-volume, 3-and-D forward the Dallas Mavericks were missing around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Williams has supplied the 3-point shooting and currently makes 38.2 percent, however, he is not providing the defense we are used to seeing out of him.
The Mavs are allowing more points per game this season (117.6) than last year (114.1). What's the deal with that? Where's the stingy, Giannis-stopping Grant we are used to seeing? Someone please find him, but for now, he's making his way back back to the shop.
Denver Nuggets: Signing DeAndre Jordan instead of other centers available
Talk about nit-picking, huh? The Denver Nuggets won the championship last year and didn't have many moves to make in the offseason. It stung losing Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers, but they couldn't offer him the amount of money the Pacers could. DeAndre Jordan is a non-factor, so by default if they were to get someone else who could contribute every now and then, that would be great for a team that rides the shoulders of Nikola Jokic.
There were several other minimum-level centers available, and running it back with Jordan just seems like you might want to not have opened that box in the first place.