NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
Detroit Pistons: Signing HC Monty Williams to a 6-year, $78.5M deal
I mean, it's tough to be the coach of a team with the NBA record for most losses in a row while simultaneously being the highest-paid coach in the NBA. Unluckily for Monty Williams, that's where he finds himself. The Pistons haven't been super competitive in recent years, but this bad? After their most recent loss to the Celtics, that's now 27 losses in a row.
There's no beating around this bush, the Pistons should return this gift and ask for cash or a gift card or something because as of the writing of this article, this is not working out on any front.
Golden State Warriors: Re-signing Draymond Green to a 4-year, $100M contract extension
Being suspended indefinitely is a tough place to get to. I'm not sure I've ever seen a player in my lifetime be suspended indefinitely. Draymond is getting paid more per chokehold than I have earned in my professional career thus far. At what point do you say enough is enough?
While he's been dubbed as the "heartbeat of the team," does that mean you no longer have a heartbeat out there on the court while he serves his suspension? This was an easy choice here. Draymond and his career antics have hurt this team in meaningful games and committing to him long-term at $25 million a year at this point, is pretty tough.