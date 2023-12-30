NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
Houston Rockets: Drafting the wrong Thompson brother
Hindsight is 20/20 and unfortunately for the Houston Rockets, with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, they might want to re-think which Thompson brother they should have drafted. Ausar Thompson has cooled off a bit from his hot start, but his contributions to the Detroit Pistons significantly outweigh the contributions made to the Rockets by his twin brother, Amen.
It's still early, but the Rockets have to be second-guessing what could've been had they used the 4th pick more efficiently.
Indiana Pacers: Not packaging picks and players for star
The Indiana Pacers are mediocre. That is not to say that everything they do is mediocre. Their offense is terrific and Tyrese Haliburton is having an All-NBA type season. They are the highest-scoring offense in the league, yet they are only two games over .500.
The Pacers should regret the notion from the offseason that they are fine without making a move for a star. They had the assets in the offseason to pull off something special, but stayed put and find themselves as the eighth seed in the playoffs. As Eames says to Arthur in the film, Inception, "You mustn't be afraid to dream bigger, darling."