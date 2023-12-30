NBA: 1 Offseason move every team is already beginning to regret
Every team in the NBA has at least one offseason move that they would like to take back.
By Matt Sidney
LA Clippers: Waiving Eric Gordon
The LA Clippers had a pretty successful offseason filled with goodies. The offseason move we are tossing here is the waiving of Eric Gordon. He's having a relatively successful year as a reserve on the Phoenix Suns and while the Clippers seem to be getting along just fine without him, they could still use a microwave scorer off the bench who can play multiple positions.
Bones Hyland is currently the third point and shooting guard off the bench, so by sending "waiving Eric Gordon" back to where they found it, they'd have even more depth and options to explore for a potential championship run.
Los Angeles Lakers: Signing Gabe Vincent to a 3-year, $33M contract
The Los Angeles Lakers should want to have this move back. They should almost wish that they didn't celebrate this signing at all. Gabe Vincent is the player that you thought you really wanted at the moment until you realized that you didn't really need him.
He hasn't played much for the Lakers due to a knee injury but prior to the injury, he was having an awful season, especially from 3-point range, hitting 11.8 percent. It's easily the biggest regret the Lakers should have from the offseason.