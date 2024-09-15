NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Golden State Warriors
Best starting 5: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Chris Mullin Wilt Chamberlain
In their "golden" era, the Golden State Warriors have had a few entrants into their All-Time starting 5 over the past few years. Starting at the point guard position, we have to begin with Steph Curry. A player who revolutionized the modern game, Steph is going to go down as one of the best point guards of all time. It would be a crime if he wasn't considered the best point guard in Warriors franchise history. That is a given. At the shooting guard position, I decided to give the nod to Klay Thompson. He's going to go down as one of the best pure shooters in league history. If that doesn't get you a spot in the starting 5, I'm not sure what will.
I'm sure some NBA "purists" will push back on the idea of Kevin Durant being the all-time starting small forward for the Warriors but his three years with the franchise were second to none. He helped lead Golden State to two NBA Championships during his time with the team and it probably would've been three had it not been for injuries.
Chis Mullin and Wilt Chamberlain get the nods to round out the frontcourt. Both were extremely productive during their time with the franchise. Wilt put up crazy, video-game-like numbers during his six seasons with the Warriors.