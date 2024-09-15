NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Houston Rockets
Best starting 5: Steve Francis, James Harden, Tracy McGrady, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon
It may not seem like that on the surface, but the Houston Rockets have a strong collection of all-time players to choose from in crafting this starting 5. We begin with Steve Francis. Even though his career would fall apart due to injuries, he had an exceptional start with the Houston Rockets. In six seasons with the team, he would win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award and be named to three All-Star teams. James Harden gets the start at the shooting guard position as one of the most accomplished guard in Rockets history. When his career is over, he'll be right there in the conversations of most talented offensive player in league history.
I think you have to include Tracy McGrady on this list. Even though injuries did catch up with him, he was one of the best players in the league when he was healthy. If he had remained healthy, he would probably go down as one of the all-time greats.
As the two bigs for the Rockets' all-time starting 5, you have to give the nod to Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon. There's really not much you have to say but both are all-time great big men in the NBA.