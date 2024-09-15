NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Indiana Pacers
Best starting 5: Tyrese Haliburton, Paul George, Reggie Miller, George McGinnis, Jermaine O'Neal
There are likely going to be some very angry Indiana Pacers fans with this list, but I do believe Tyrese Haliburton deserves a spot on this list. Already the best playmaking guard the Pacers have ever had in franchise history, even though he's just played three seasons with the team, he is probably on pace to finish as the best point guard to ever wear the jersey. He's also an equally impactful scorer. At the shooting guard position, I give the nod to Paul George. In his prime, he was one of the best two-way stars in the league. And many will be quick to forget that he was in the conversation for best player in the league during his time with the Pacers.
The iconic Reggie Miller gets a well-deserved spot on this list as he's the longest-tenured Pacer in franchise history and all-time leading scorer for the franchise. There should be no arguments there.
George McGinnis was a great big back in his day, averaging 20 and 10 for the Pacers in seven seasons. I gave Jermaine O'Neal the start at the center position. In his prime, he was a great low post threat along with being one of the best rim-protectors on the defensive end of the floor.