NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
LA Clippers
Best starting 5: Chris Paul, Randy Smith, Corey Maggette, Blake Griffin, Elton Brand
The LA Clippers have had a rough existence as a franchise in the NBA. They've made the conference finals once and never had broken through to an NBA Finals. As you would expect, finding an all-time starting 5 was a bit difficult. Nevertheless, they do have a strong list of candidates we had to choose from. Even though he only played six seasons with the franchise, I believe Chris Paul deserves to be on this list. He helped fuel what was arguably the most exciting era in Clippers basketball. Alongside Blake Griffin, who is also on this list, Paul helped bring relevancy back to the Clippers franchise.
Randy Smith, who played nine seasons with the franchise, gets the nod at the shooting guard position. There could be some debate about the inclusion of Corey Maggette, but I do believe he deserves some love for how productive and consistent he was during his eight seasons with the Clippers.
Finding the last big to select next to Blake was a bit difficult but I gave the starting center spot to Elton Brand. Just an overall solid big who knew his role night in and night out for the Clippers.