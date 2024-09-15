NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Los Angeles Lakers
Best starting 5: Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers probably have the best all-time starting 5 of any other team on this list. And it all begins with Magic Johnson running the point. Arguably the best lead guard in NBA history, there's no question that he is one of the best Lakers to ever play for the franchise. Even though his career was cut short, Magic changed the game of basketball. Kobe Bryant can't be held off this list. He's the clutches Lakers to ever play for the franchise and helped lead the team to five NBA Championships.
It may be strange to suggest that LeBron James deserves to be on this list but he's heading into his seventh season with Los Angeles and he helped the team win one NBA Championship already. It would be near criminal to not have him included at this point.
With two frontcourt spots available, you have to go super big with Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - two of the most dominant centers to have ever stepped foot on an NBA basketball court.