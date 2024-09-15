NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Memphis Grizzlies
Best starting 5: Mike Conley, Ja Morant, Rudy Gay, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Pau Gasol
As one of the younger franchises in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies' all-time starting 5 should ring a bell for most modern-day basketball fans. When talking about the Grizzlies, you have to start with the big man in the middle - Pau Gasol. As one of the most underrated and unappreciated big men in the modern game, Gasol was ahead of his time and did things most bigs during his era couldn't even dream of. Flanking him in the frontcourt is Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who was extremely productive and successful during his five seasons with the team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
There could be a surprise on the wing with Rudy Gay getting the nod at the small forward position but when you look at the numbers and impact he had on the team, I'm not sure he doesn't deserve a spot on this list for now.
In the frontcourt, you have Mike Conley, the longest-tenured Grizzlie in franchise history, and Ja Morant, who has the looks of becoming an all-time player for the franchise if continues on his trajectory.