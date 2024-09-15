NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Miami Heat
Best starting 5: Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal
The Miami Heat have a large list of talented players who have an argument to make this list. However, I did have to cut it down to five. At point guard, I had to decide between Goran Dragic and Tim Hardaway. Ultimately, I went with Hardaway considering he was a tad bit more productive during his time with the team. He was also a better pure playmaker than Dragic. Dwyane Wade is probably the marquee player on this list as he's the best player in franchise history. Without Wade, there's probably no LeBron James, Chris Bosh, or even Shaquille O'Neal.
LeBron only played four years with the franchise but was so impactful to the Heat that he deserves a spot on this list. The same could be said for Shaq who helped lead the way to the team's first NBA Championship back in 2006.
Alonzo Mourning is almost as important of a player to Heat history as Wade was. Mourning played 11 seasons for the franchise and epitomizes everything Heat culture is today.