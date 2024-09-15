NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Milwaukee Bucks
Best starting 5: Ray Allen, Michael Redd, Glenn Robinson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Filling out the backcourt for the all-time starting 5 for the Milwaukee Bucks was admittedly difficult but in the end, I decided to go with Ray Allen and Michael Redd. Redd played 11 years for the Bucks and was one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. Allen was equally as impressive during his first few seasons with the Bucks. He would make a name for himself in Milwaukee before moving on to Seattle and eventually the Celtics. At least on paper, the Bucks would have one of the most dynamic backcourts with Allen and Redd.
In the frontcourt, I believe Glenn Robinson deserves a spot on this list. He was truly productive at his position over the eight seasons he played with the Bucks. There should be no arguments against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is probably going to end up with many of the franchise career records.
At center, you have to have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Before he carved out a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers, there was his start with the Bucks.