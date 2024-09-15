NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Minnesota Timberwolves
Best starting 5: Anthony Edwards, Wally Szczerbiak, Tony Campbell, Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns
It was admittedly difficult to find the right starting 5 for the Minnesota Timberwolves but I think it has to start with Kevin Garnett. He's Mr. Timberwolf and is easily the great player in franchise history. After KG, it gets a bit difficult. When it comes to "The Big Ticket," there should be no arguments. Opposite of KG in the frontcourt, I gave the nod to Karl-Anthony Towns. Even though he's had his struggles through the first few years of his career, he's top 5 in games played and already second in points scored for the franchise. Whether most are willing to admit it or not, KAT is going to be remembered as an all-time great for the Wolves.
In the frontcourt, I had to include Anthony Edwards. He's on pace to be one of the best players to ever play for the franchise. Over the next two seasons, he's going to cement that legendary status for the franchise.
On the wing, Wally Szczerbiak and Tony Campbell will get some love for how productive they were during their time with the franchise.