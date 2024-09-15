NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
New Orleans Pelicans
Best starting 5: Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, David West, Anthony Davis
Another one of the youngest franchises in the league, it was difficult to find many candidates worthy of being included in the all-time starting 5 for the franchise. Nevertheless, there is a path toward identifying a competitive lineup. We start with Chris Paul, who got his start in the league with New Orleans. As a unique playmaker, Paul is going to be remembered as one of the best pure point guards to ever play the game. Jrue Holiday also gets a spot on this list as one of the most underrated two-way stars the league has ever seen.
At the small forward position, Brandon Ingram deserves some love. Even though he may not get the full credit he deserves as a searches for a new contract, there's no denying his individual offensive talent as a player. As the most tenured player in franchise history, this list would be incomplete without the inclusion of David West.
West was bully in the low post during the peak of his playing days in New Orleans. And finally, Anthony Davis gets the start at center. As one of the most talented big men in NBA history, AD deserves his flowers.