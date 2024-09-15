NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Boston Celtics
Best starting 5: Bob Cousy, Jo Jo White, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, Bill Russell
With as much storied history as the Boston Celtics have, it was admittedly difficult to come to a consensus all-time starting 5 for the team. However, I did alter some rules to make this happen. Let's dig into the all-time starting lineup. To begin, I couldn't decide who to give the starting point guard role to - Bob Cousy or Jo Jo White. So I did the move where we gave them both the starting nods. Both were extremely productive and accomplished during their playing careers. A Cousy-White backcourt would be lethal.
Then at the small forward position, I decided to give John Havlicek the starting role. There should be no surprises here as Havlicek played 16 years with the Celtics and helped the team win an NBA Championship in half of those seasons. The list wouldn't be complete without Larry Bird who is arguably the franchise's greatest player ever.
And finally, checking in at the center position for the Celtics is Bill Russell. You can't begin to tell the story of the Celtics' franchise without bringing up Russell who won 11 championships in Boston.