NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
New York Knicks
Best starting 5: Walt Frazier, Allan Houston, Carmelo Anthony, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing
One of the most storied franchises in the NBA, the New York Knicks' all-time starting 5 does carry much history and allure with it. At the lead guard position, I'm not sure there's anywhere to start other than with Walt Frazier. Jalen Brunson may have an argument if he plays long enough in New York but at least for now, Frazier holds onto this starting spot. At shooting guard, I gave the nod to Allan Houston. He played nine seasons with the team and was ahead of his time on the perimeter as a 3-point marksman.
It doesn't feel like it but Carmelo Anthony did play seven seasons with the Knicks and he clearly did enough to leave his mark on the franchise. He has to be the starting small forward with how productive he was during his time with the team. Willis Reed and Patrick Ewing will man the middle for this starting 5.
Reed and Ewing are two of the most dominant big men during their playing days and had to be included on this list.