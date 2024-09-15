NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Oklahoma City Thunder
Best starting 5: Gary Payton, Russell Westbrook, Ray Allen, Kevin Durant, Spencer Haywood
Jumping into the list of all-time Oklahoma City Thunder players, we must remember that this franchise did absorb the history of the Seattle Supersonics. Taking that into consideration, there was a flurry of notable players that weren't able to make the cut. Nevertheless, I have to begin with a backcourt of Gary Payton and Russell Westbrook. Russ is one of the most beloved players in franchise history and Payton was one of the best two-way point guards to ever do it in the NBA.
On the wing, we begin with the sharpshooting Ray Allen. As a hall-of-fame player, it's often forgotten just how good Allen was even before his late-career run with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Allen was a hall of fame wrothy player even before the rings.
Kevin Durant gets a nod at one of the forward positions for obvious reasons, ultimately leading the Thunder to one NBA Finals during his time with the team. Spencer Haywood was a dominating big for the Sonics during the 1970s who certainly deserves some love on this list.