NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Orlando Magic
Best starting 5: Anfernee Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Nick Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu, Shaquille O'Neal
During their near four decades in existence, the Orlando Magic have struggled to find much relevance in the NBA. However, they do have a long list of worthy players who may be in the conversation for being on their all-time starting 5 list. In what should not be surprising, Anfernee Hardaway gets the nod as the league guard. As a rising young star in the league in which he helped the franchise get to their first NBA Finals in just their sixth year of existence, Hardaway deserves this recognition. Even though injuries cut his career short, he was ahead of his time during his early playing days with the Magic.
Tracy McGrady has somewhat of the same story as Hardaway but with the Magic, he was truly one of the most prolific players in the NBA. Nick Anderson needs some love for being the longest-tenured player in team history, while also being extremely productive throughout his 10 years in Orlando.
Hedo Turkoglu is often overlooked for how good he was during his playing career, with his best individual seasons coming with the Magic. At center, you can't go wrong with Shaquille O'Neal or Dwight Howard but did give the nod to the better player.