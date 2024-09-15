NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Philadelphia 76ers
Best starting 5: Allen Iverson, Hal Greer, Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Joel Embiid
It's been more than 40 years since the Philadelphia 76ers last won an NBA Championship but this is still a team that is considered one of the most storied franchises in the league. Crafting a starting 5 was difficult considering the players that will be left off but there was plenty of talent to choose from. You can't start this list without Allen Iverson. Not even just for the Sixers, Iverson completely change the game of basketball when he broke into the league during the late 1990s. He also helped lead to the Sixers' only NBA Finals appearance since 1983.
Hal Greer is a blast from the past, but the 10-time All-Star was one of the most productive Sixers during the late 1950s to early 1970s. Julius Erving, or Dr. J, was at the center of the team's build the last time the Sixers won an NBA Championship. He's an icon in the city still to today.
Before being known for being one of the most outspoken basketball personalities, Charles Barkley was a hall-of-fame NBA player, with the best seasons of his career coming with the Sixers. Joel Embiid still has a whole second half of his career to play, but I think it's safe to say he already deserves a spot on this list.