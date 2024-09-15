NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Phoenix Suns
Best starting 5: Kevin Johnson, Walter Davis, Devin Booker, Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudemire
The Phoenix Suns have been close in the past but have continued to fall short of winning their first NBA Championship in franchise history. Because of the laundry list of excellent players that have played for the franchise, that seems a bit odd. At the starting point guard for the Suns' all-time starting 5, I have to give the nod to Kevin Johnson. Picking him over Steve Nash was not what I believed I would do going in, but considering the production over 12 years, it had to be the move. Nash deserves a strong honorable mention. Walter Davis at the two-guard is deserving considering how productive he was for the Suns during his time.
Devin Booker has helped lead this team to an NBA Finals appearance recently and is well on his way to becoming one of the highest-scoring players in franchise history. Shawn Marion does get nearly the love he deserves as being one of the most versatile players who was clearly ahead of his time.
When he was healthy, I'm not sure there was a Suns player more dominating than Amar'e Stoudemire. Injuries certainly played an impact in his career but he helped bring a truly memorable brand of basketball to Phoenix during the early portion of his career.