NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Portland Trail Blazers
Best starting 5: Damian Lillard, Geoff Petrie, Clyde Drexler, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bill Walton
The Portland Trail Blazers have had several iconic players run through the franchise over the course of its existence. Damian Lillard is the franchise's all-time leading scorer and was the face for the betterment of 11 seasons. He absolutely deserves a spot on this list. Geoff Petrie, an iconic scorer for the franchise during the 1970s, gets a spot on this list as well as the off-guard. Clyde Drexler was essentially Dame before Dame. He carried the mantle for the franchise for 12 seasons, leading Portland to two NBA Finals appearances.
LaMarcus Aldridge had a strong career for the Blazers in which he made four All-Stars while being a consistent frontcourt player. There could be some pushback on Bill Walton as the starting center, but he deserves some love for how good of a player he was at the start of his career with the Blazers.
Injuries certainly cut his career short, but Walton did win an NBA MVP award before they began to catch up with him. One of the bigger "what if" stories in NBA history, Walton deserves his flowers.