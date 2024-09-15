NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Sacramento Kings
Best starting 5: Oscar Robertson, Mitch Richmond, Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins
The Sacramento Kings have a long history of effective players flowing in and out of the franchise. The best player in history of the franchise is probably Oscar Robertson. Mr. Triple Double himself was doing things that we have not even seen all that often in the modern game. At shooting guard, Mitch Richmond had the best seasons of his career during the 1990s with the Kings. He certainly deserves some love on this list. At the small forward position, I think you have to give it to Peja Stojakovic. Peja played eight seasons with the franchise and was consistently one of the best 3-point marksman in the league.
Part of the team's success in the early-2000's was due to the arrival of Chris Webber. As another player who was probably a bit ahead of his time with how versatile his game was, Webber helped change the culture in Sacramento. Even though they didn't end up winning a title, it was the last time this team was close to breaking through.
At center, DeMarcus Cousins probably gets the spot. Even though his career unraveled after leaving Sacramento, his time with the Kings was quite dominant.