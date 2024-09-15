NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
San Antonio Spurs
Best starting 5: Tony Parker, George Gervin, Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, David Robinson
Over the last few decades, the San Antonio Spurs have become one of the most storied franchise in the NBA. But before the golden years, it was George Gervin who was setting the foundation during the late 1970s and early 1980s. If it wasn't for Tim Duncan, Gervin would still be the all-time scoring leader for the franchise. Nevertheless, his early contributions to the franchise can't be overstated. Entering the golden years, Tony Parker was a big part of the Spurs' success in winning as he was a part of four NBA Championship teams in San Antonio. Parker would go on to play an astonishing 17 seasons in San Antonio.
Kawhi Leonard gets the starting small forward spot as he developed into a superstar during his time in San Antonio. Ultimately, a change of philosophy got in the way of something that could've been special.
In the frontcourt, you have to go with San Antonio's Twin Towers. First, it was David Robinson. Then, it was Duncan. Together, they would win two NBA Championships before Robinson retired.