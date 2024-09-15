NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Toronto Raptors
Best starting 5: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, Pascal Siakam, Chris Bosh
Another one of the youngest NBA franchises in history, most of the best Toronto Raptors are found in their modern history. Even though the Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan era didn't result in an NBA Championship, they both have to be included on this list as the starting backcourt. Lowry and DeRozan are the career leaders for the Raptors in many categories as both played nine seasons with the franchise. At small forward, Vince Carter gets the nod for the Raptors as well. Carter was on another level in terms of athleticism and helped bring plenty of excitement to Toronto during his time there.
The frontcourt could be debated but I think Pascal Siakam has to get one spot. He developed into a truly game-changer for the franchise and was part of their NBA Championship team that dethroned the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors.
Chris Bosh also deserves some love as he was one of the most productive big men in franchise history during his seven seasons with the team. Bosh would go on to greener pastures, but his contributions need to be valued.