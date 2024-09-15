NBA: Perfectly crafting every team's best starting 5 lineup of all time
Utah Jazz
Best starting 5: John Stockton, Pete Maravich, Adrian Dantley, Karl Malone, Carlos Boozer
When discussing the all-time starting 5 for the Utah Jazz, you have to begin with the dime-collector himself, John Stockton. He would go on to play 19 seasons with the Jazz and was a 10-time All-Star for the Jazz. Setting the tone for the Jazz's success during the early 1990s, I'm not sure where this franchise would've been without Stockton's contributions. At shooting guard, Pete Maravich has to get some recognition. Maravich was a dynamic offensive scorer for the Jazz during the late 1970s.
Adrian Dantley played seven seasons with the Jazz and would go on to average nearly 30 points scorer per game during that time. From a strictly basketball standpoint, Karl Malone has to be included on this list. Malone played 18 seasons in Utah and would go on to average a double-double nearly every season.
Carlos Boozer also deserves some love as a truly impactful frontcourt player for the team. He isn't a prototypical starting center, but he was that good for the team in the six seasons he was with the Jazz.